This strain is funky for sure smells skunky funky and nothing like the laundry detergent name suggests. I was worried that from the smell this would be very not up my ally and was pleasantly surprised by the bitter taste of over brewed earl grey tea and a soft nudge of lavender blanketed by creamy cereal milk! The feeling afterwards starts slowly with a talkative giggle and grin and then fades quickly into sheep lining up for the night. I would recommend this for late night after dinner or for a calm and relaxed brunch in! Definitely a new strain to stock for me and lesson learned don’t judge a strain by its smell!