Lavender Aura strain effects
Lavender Aura strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
v........e
October 12, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Lavender Aura is not a fruity/sweet strain. This is more of a tea mix of earl grey and lavender, like a london fog. It's very much a cottagecore type strain.
A........4
December 8, 2023
Giggly
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
This strain is funky for sure smells skunky funky and nothing like the laundry detergent name suggests. I was worried that from the smell this would be very not up my ally and was pleasantly surprised by the bitter taste of over brewed earl grey tea and a soft nudge of lavender blanketed by creamy cereal milk! The feeling afterwards starts slowly with a talkative giggle and grin and then fades quickly into sheep lining up for the night. I would recommend this for late night after dinner or for a calm and relaxed brunch in! Definitely a new strain to stock for me and lesson learned don’t judge a strain by its smell!
j........7
September 4, 2023
Sleepy
Talkative
absolutely awful.
L........4
September 9, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Purchased 1/8th from Cresco. Beautiful buds, smell was ok. A little on the dry side. I used a dry herb vape. I felt lifted, giggly, my mind relaxed, talkative and overall at ease. It’s not the strongest and the effects don’t last long but I had a good experience.