Lavender Aura
Lavender Aura effects are mostly calming.
Lavender Aura potency is higher THC than average.
Lavender Aura is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Purple Urkle and Wookie #15. Lavender Aura is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lavender Aura effects include relaxation, euphoria, and calmness. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lavender Aura when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and insomnia. Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Lavender Aura features flavors like earthy, sweet, and herbal. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene. The average price of Lavender Aura typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lavender Aura, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Lavender Aura strain effects
Lavender Aura strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
