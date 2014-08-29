ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Lavender Jones

Lavender Jones

Lavender Jones, also called Purple Jones, is a hybrid strain that expresses itself in vibrant hues of purple and green. Its Purple Urkle parent passes on more than just its colorful display and dense bud structure; deep relaxation typical of indica varieties comes through, coupled with dreamy cerebral euphoria inherited from its hybrid parent, Casey Jones.

Effects

895 reported effects from 127 people
Relaxed 74%
Happy 59%
Euphoric 47%
Uplifted 33%
Creative 25%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 11%
Anxious 6%
Paranoid 5%
Dizzy 2%

Lavender Jones. Tread with ease. Read on (newcomers: see note about paranoia) I bought this at the advice of my budtender at Altitude Littleton. I requested something that's good for stimulating the creative juices, and he suggested this. Buds are fuzzy and dense with a nice purple hue to them. Ple...
Highly recommend for indica users looking for a daily strain. I’m an indica fan due to bad stress/anxiety issues and try to stay away from sativas but dabble in hybrids when looking for a day-to-day type of strain. Lavender Jones has to be one of the best daily strains to smoke. Within 5-10 mins yo...
Holy God this strain is potent! Got a half O from the disp today and only smoked 2 bowls, now im having the greatest experience of my life! Smoke this tree!
I have been curious about this strain. mostly because it's parent is Casey Jones, a strain I've never had. I picked up a half gram of crumble by Canamo and it tests at 71%THC last night. I did a dab when I got home to try it out of course, it didn't stand out because I had been smoking all day. I...
*TAKE THIS TO ENHANCE SEXUAL PLEASURE* Now that I have your attention, I did NOT experience any heavy sativa / paranoia effects at all. my wife and I however have noticed VERY elevated levels of arousal and sensitivity on this strain. no couchlock, and pretty motivating. after a month the elevation...
Lineage

