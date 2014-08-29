Lavender Jones, also called Purple Jones, is a hybrid strain that expresses itself in vibrant hues of purple and green. Its Purple Urkle parent passes on more than just its colorful display and dense bud structure; deep relaxation typical of indica varieties comes through, coupled with dreamy cerebral euphoria inherited from its hybrid parent, Casey Jones.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side Effects