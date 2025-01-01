Layered Cake, not to be confused with Layer Cake by Swamp Boys Seeds, is a hybrid cannabis strain made from a genetic cross of Wedding Cake x Birthday Cake 9. This plant has layers of flavor, with doughy, sugary notes and relaxing, giggly effects. We are still learning about Layered Cake’s medicinal benefits and plant properties. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Layered Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.