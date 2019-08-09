ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Lazy Lightning
  4. Reviews

Lazy Lightning reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lazy Lightning.

Reviews

3

Avatar for Doorstat
Member since 2019
Taste light Sprite, pretty dominant indica hybrid. dense &amp; fat nugs from Rise! quality medicine for sure
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Ty_Two_High
Member since 2019
Picked up some lazy lighting from RISE this stuffs no joke 3 hits you're already feeling the euphoria, half a blunt later tapping it out eating snacks I’m kicking back relaxed watching cops til I pass out. Overall this might be my new favorite indica hybrid.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Joker850x
Member since 2018
Okay I have to put this in my tier of new favorite hybrid. I like my hybrids more indica dominant and this one pack a punch for me. So first hit from a OG Chillum and slow creep toward my eyes, second hit pure euphoria throughout my entire body, and hit three just put me into neverland. Gave me a re...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
write a review