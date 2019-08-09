Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Picked up some lazy lighting from RISE this stuffs no joke 3 hits you're already feeling the euphoria, half a blunt later tapping it out eating snacks I’m kicking back relaxed watching cops til I pass out. Overall this might be my new favorite indica hybrid.
Okay I have to put this in my tier of new favorite hybrid. I like my hybrids more indica dominant and this one pack a punch for me. So first hit from a OG Chillum and slow creep toward my eyes, second hit pure euphoria throughout my entire body, and hit three just put me into neverland. Gave me a re...