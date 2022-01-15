stock photo similar to Le Mans
Le Mans
Le Mans is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Triangle Kush and Lemon Tree. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, energetic, and euphoric. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Le Mans, before let us know! Leave a review.
Le Mans strain effects
Le Mans strain helps with
- 35% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Le Mans strain reviews16
r........4
January 15, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
l........5
April 30, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
g........v
February 21, 2022
Creative
Giggly
Uplifted