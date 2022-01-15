I've been dabbing Surterra Le mans shatter for about a week now. My first thoughts were that it tasted very good and provided a quality high. It's worth noting it's sativa heavy, so I don't recommend smoking this late at night unless you have shit to do and need to pull an all-nighter. I dabbed this late at night and ended up staying up for hours. Definitely a mood lifter type of strain. It was also very good at minimizing my back pain.