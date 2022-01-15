Le Mans reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Le Mans.
- 35% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Fatigue
r........4
January 15, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
I have smoked weed for 18 years and Le Mans is hands down the best weed I have smoked. Simulated euphoria affect
l........5
April 30, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
I've been dabbing Surterra Le mans shatter for about a week now. My first thoughts were that it tasted very good and provided a quality high. It's worth noting it's sativa heavy, so I don't recommend smoking this late at night unless you have shit to do and need to pull an all-nighter. I dabbed this late at night and ended up staying up for hours. Definitely a mood lifter type of strain. It was also very good at minimizing my back pain.
g........v
February 21, 2022
Creative
Giggly
Uplifted
Very good smoke buzz is a true hybrid sensation
a........s
March 19, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Feels a bit sativa-leaning; it's not too hard to stay focused on tasks as long as you don't overindulge, but too much can put you in a (very enjoyable) daze. Seriously, the cerebral effects on this one are really strong. The body high is also really pleasant and has me super relaxed. Awesome flavor profile; very sweet. It's a good strain for any time of day, and I would even recommend it for nighttime for those who prefer hybrids and sativas over indicas. Will definitely be getting more shatter and will definitely try the flower if it becomes available at the shop I went to. Awesome strain.
a........o
November 29, 2021
lemony yet sweet
b........7
August 14, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Good high! Nice energy but don’t over do it! Can give some anxiety in bigger doses. THC was high with this batch. 32%
M........r
March 21, 2022
Uplifted
Grabbed a 3.5 from Surterra with just a couple of really nice nugs inside. No need for Primo XL upcharge. Their COA's not too informative.
s........h
October 5, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
This strain is definitely sum fire I take a dab and I'm off into space very euphoric The brand was puffin solventless le man's #7 live rosin 1st wash 70-149u Def recommend if you love lemony strains like I do.....🔥🔥🔥🤌🏽