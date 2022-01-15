Feels a bit sativa-leaning; it's not too hard to stay focused on tasks as long as you don't overindulge, but too much can put you in a (very enjoyable) daze. Seriously, the cerebral effects on this one are really strong. The body high is also really pleasant and has me super relaxed. Awesome flavor profile; very sweet. It's a good strain for any time of day, and I would even recommend it for nighttime for those who prefer hybrids and sativas over indicas. Will definitely be getting more shatter and will definitely try the flower if it becomes available at the shop I went to. Awesome strain.