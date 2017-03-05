ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Lee Roy
  • Leafly flower of Lee Roy

Indica

Lee Roy

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Citrus
Peppery

Calculated from 9 products tested with lab partners.

Lee Roy
  • Herbal
  • Citrus
  • Peppery

Lee Roy by Rare Dankness Seeds is a connoisseur-grade indica-dominant strain with incredible trichome production. Created by blending Triangle Kush with Rare Dankness #2, Lee Roy offers a Kush-forward aroma intermixed with lemon and lime. The plants prefer cooler temperatures and the yield is healthy if not generous. Utilize Lee Roy to contend with ADD/ADHD, depression, gastrointestinal disorders, and nausea. Rare Dankness Seeds also noted that this resinous strain is well-suited for hash production.  

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

86 reported effects from 35 people

    Reviews

    51

    Show all

    Avatar for 420Markush420
    Member since 2017
    My boyfriend had knee surgery a few months ago and had been prescribed Lortab and then Percocet. After both of those failed to relieve any pain I got my hands on some Lee Roy and he can finally get relaxed enough to fall asleep and stay asleep! It also helps slice through my anxiety like a fucking s...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
    Avatar for morbidmunchkin
    Member since 2014
    Best sleep ever. No waking up in the middle of the night from pain or anxiety. Best for night time use; it is super heavy.
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    RelaxedSleepy
    Avatar for tayloroshea321
    Member since 2016
    Top 10 strains I have ever smoked. From FL where Triangle Kush originates and is one of my all time favorite buds. Amazing taste, full resinous sticky buds, and amazing relaxed Stoney but clear headed high. Good for any activity . Amazing strain by House of Dankness. 10/10
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
    Avatar for erasetheprocess
    Member since 2017
    Wow. Piney. REAL piney, with a strong and lasting aftertaste. Think of the first part of Chem Scout, but make it last. Pretty harsh and comforting at once. Nice "cloudy, floating headbuzz," pretty quickly after initial inhalation. I don't write reviews on here real often. It takes something spec...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    RelaxedSleepy
    Avatar for Steven100940
    Member since 2018
    New England Treatment Access (NETA) Lee Roy: Batch 133 TAC: 25.1% THC-A: 22.2% THC: 1.4% CBD-A:0.1% CBG-A: 1.0% CBG: 0.3% NETA lists this flower as a hybrid/Sativa which contradicts Leafly and Allbud as they both state Indica hybrid. Dark forest green with dark orange pistils, nice coating o...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
    more
    reviews
    write a review

    Similar strains

    Leafly flower for Triangle Kush
    Triangle Kush
    More popular    Leafly flower for Larry OG
    Larry OG
    More caryophyllene    Leafly flower for True OG
    True OG
    More popular    Leafly flower for XXX OG
    XXX OG
    More popular    Leafly flower for Ghost OG
    Ghost OG
    More caryophyllene    Leafly flower for G13
    G13
    More popular    Leafly flower for NYC Diesel
    NYC Diesel
    More popular    Leafly flower for 501st OG
    501st OG
    More linalool
    search by similar

    Lineage

    Strain parent
    Triangle Kush
    parent
    Strain
    Lee Roy
    Strain child
    Ghost of Lee Roy
    child

    Photos

    User uploaded image of Lee Roy