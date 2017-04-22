ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Legalized OG

Legalized OG is a popularized cut of the famous OG Kush. This strain’s flavor is piney with fruity nuances that some might describe as grape or berry. The effects set in immediately and envelop the body from the head down with a sedating buzz that lingers and weighs on the body. Legalized OG stays true to its OG roots and would be an ideal cut for patients seeking relief from chronic pain, nausea, or restlessness.  

Avatar for plex24
Member since 2016
Very crystalline nug, lots of trichomes, smells piney and musty with a hint of lemon, fairly smooth and definitely very potent, fairly active mentally but physically a couchlocked. Produced by seattle private reserve.
FocusedHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for ashlielizabeth1
Member since 2016
competes for #1 in my book. hit to the dome and instant relaxation. I overthink and have anxiety and this is the true cure my friends! 😊
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for 206Budz
Member since 2015
Great strain for chronic pain. Locks you up good, but doesn't glue you down. Taste is phenomenal, sticky green piney Kush. Really like this one because it does a great medical job and doesn't leave me paranoid.
EuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for LordofBhang
Member since 2013
Loud😵💨🌿👊🙏🙇😋✊👅Show You Right. In a Berry White voice.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for frankrizzo441968
Member since 2016
This is some good shit a must try if you like heavy hitting Indica's, has a unique pungent smell and flavor that is really sweet.
ArousedRelaxedSleepyTingly
OG Kush
Legalized OG