Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Legalized OG.
Reviews
17
Oceanlvr420
Member since 2015
I would use this strain more for nighttime than for anything else. It definitely went straight to my head, making me feel slightly dizzy for the first hour. It's a heavy hitter. The buds were beautiful, pungent and sticky with trichomes.
This strain hits you straight away. It was a weird mix of a head high and a body high combined. This would be a perfect strain to smoke with your friends, chilling and having a laugh. It didn’t make me feel anxious, only a little paranoid after I hit the pipe, the power of this bud went straight to ...
I had this strain in terp wax and it was very flavorful (hints of pine and diesel) and the high from one 0.15 dab lasted about 2 hours and the overall calmness lasted about 4. I have a tolerance of smoking about a gram a day of concentrate
I'd been fighting pain for days when I got a gram of this at a place nearby, and boy... I opened the little bottle up and almost got high off the smell! I was smilin' before I even took a hit. Half-hour, forty minutes later, I was pain free and happy! I'd been in a depressed state for a while, an...
Great strain for chronic pain. Locks you up good, but doesn't glue you down. Taste is phenomenal, sticky green piney Kush. Really like this one because it does a great medical job and doesn't leave me paranoid.