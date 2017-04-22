ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Oceanlvr420
Member since 2015
I would use this strain more for nighttime than for anything else. It definitely went straight to my head, making me feel slightly dizzy for the first hour. It's a heavy hitter. The buds were beautiful, pungent and sticky with trichomes.
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for AlyGoose
Member since 2018
I'm not a fan of Diesel strains and this is a huuuuuuge diesel! It does diesel well!
RelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for RedVans
Member since 2016
This strain hits you straight away. It was a weird mix of a head high and a body high combined. This would be a perfect strain to smoke with your friends, chilling and having a laugh. It didn’t make me feel anxious, only a little paranoid after I hit the pipe, the power of this bud went straight to ...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for Saucelord710
Member since 2018
I had this strain in terp wax and it was very flavorful (hints of pine and diesel) and the high from one 0.15 dab lasted about 2 hours and the overall calmness lasted about 4. I have a tolerance of smoking about a gram a day of concentrate
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for Saucegawd10
Member since 2017
This shit put me down!!! Had my legs all tingly and shit a real good nighttime strain
Avatar for mandersen0204
Member since 2017
Incredible! It made me completely relaxed after one or two hits and it helped with my insomnia.
HungrySleepy
Avatar for kanna37
Member since 2014
I'd been fighting pain for days when I got a gram of this at a place nearby, and boy... I opened the little bottle up and almost got high off the smell! I was smilin' before I even took a hit. Half-hour, forty minutes later, I was pain free and happy! I'd been in a depressed state for a while, an...
FocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for 206Budz
Member since 2015
Great strain for chronic pain. Locks you up good, but doesn't glue you down. Taste is phenomenal, sticky green piney Kush. Really like this one because it does a great medical job and doesn't leave me paranoid.
EuphoricFocusedRelaxed