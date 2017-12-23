ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Legend of Nigeria

Legend of Nigeria

Legend of Nigeria by Swamp Boys Seeds is a cross of SBS’s clone-only Legend OG and its own beloved Nigerian strain. This sativa-dominant hybrid sprouts medium-sized plants that need space to stretch and flower. Legend of Nigeria produces dense buds that gives off a potent blueberry and fuel aroma that is just as rich on the palate. This strain produces a larger-than-average yield with proper vegetative staging and training, and has an approximate 63-day flowering time. 

Potent off just one puff. This Strain is great for conversation around the table with good friends. Invigorates the body and allows for clear thought process. A great daytime high for a healthy dose of positive psychological and physical energy.
EnergeticHappyUplifted
Best bud I’ve ever tried for dealing with OCD , I feel like it’s a god send.
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Pretty buds with various shades of green covered in orange hairs and frosty trichomes. Uplifting feelings of euphoria for the body and mind. Nice daytime buzz helps with creativity and positive vibes.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Well, let me just start off by saying this kush got me high. This shit was straight gasoline folks. Clap it up 👏🏽
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy
Amazing sativa. Delicious gassy and berry flavors, one of my favorite day time smokes. Focused but not jittery whatsoever. Enhances your senses for sure
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Lineage

Legend OG
Legend of Nigeria