Indica

Legends Gold

Legends Gold

Produced by Big Buddha Seeds, Legends Gold is an indica-dominant cross of Pot of Gold and Big Buddha Cheese. Densely packed buds are lime green in color with wispy light orange pistils. The terpene profile exudes a hash and cheesy funk flavor, and the high may work wonders if you’re looking for a deep, long-lasting experience.

