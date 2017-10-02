ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Pot of Gold

Calculated from 170 reviews

Pot of Gold

Pot of Gold comes from Dutch seed bank Flying Dutchmen and won 2nd prize at the 2003 Cannabis Cup. Its seeds produce massive yields of very sticky buds that are hard to break up by hand. It has a refined sweet, fruity hashish taste and an extremely potent physical effect.

Effects

919 reported effects from 130 people
Happy 48%
Euphoric 44%
Relaxed 41%
Uplifted 40%
Sleepy 38%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 22%
Dizzy 11%
Paranoid 4%
Headache 3%

Reviews

170

Avatar for Babalao
Member since 2012
Hands down, POG is my #1 MUST HAVE herb in the Medicine Cabinet. It is very good for rapidly relieving pain, but my top use is for IMMEDIATELY DEFUSING INTERNAL STRESS/POTENTIAL PSYCHOTIC EPISODES. 2 tokes will take you from "OMG!! The sky is falling!!!" to *puff* "What's happening?...*puff* Yes,...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryUplifted
Avatar for kiwibud
Member since 2011
Big chunky nuggets all over with a dangerously potent smell, especially once dried and jarred or bagged up. Hits hard and fast, but also increases as the minutes pass. Definitely a night time smoke. Leaves you feeling damn high but unable to get off the couch. Smells and tastes like hashy/sweet juic...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoric
Avatar for Gladstone24
Member since 2013
Gives you a very pleasant and unique body high. Makes you feel relaxed, tingly, and very light. This strain takes your mind off of pain. It's uplifting too so it helps w/ depression. Also great for if you have sleep problems. Doesn't make you too tired but helps you get a great nights sleep. I wake ...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for DMFF
Member since 2012
Well today, I had encountered this Lucky Pot of Gold only by chance. I am glad it came my way. This bud was covered in long, orange hairs...it was nothing but a beautiful sight. when broken open, you could see so may crystals inside it was insane. Smells of light fruity undertones and that musky sme...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedUplifted
Avatar for skullerymaid
Member since 2014
Like it says... heavy, heavy indica. Smoked about 2/3 of a gram and I was glued into place. I sat, completely motionless and watched a full episode of Broad City. I was plenty chatty, but the body high was out of this world. Full body tingling and then just numb... felt like I was floating above my ...
Reported
feelings
HappySleepyTingly
Lineage

First strain parent
Hindu Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Pot of Gold
Strain child
Goldberry
child

Photos

