Avatar for PickleDickleDoo22
Member since 2019
Was depressed all day because I’d started taking a new medicine. Helped me right when I first started smoking it. I felt happy and ready to get creative. One negative effect was my heart did have some heart palpitations and was beating fast but, nothing to extreme. Got high pretty quick. This is rea...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for SpanishGuitarist
Member since 2019
I love this strain for daytime. It makes one feel uplifted, happy, It feels like Chem Dog +. The limonene Terpene is great for allergies and headaches. It is non-drowsy. Lowell pre-rolls are a great source for this strain for a perfect example.
CreativeEnergeticTalkativeTinglyUplifted
Avatar for johnplus69
Member since 2018
One of my favorites I have ever smoked. Makes me euphoric and happy without making me feel dopey or hazy. Perks me right up making me focused and happy afterward.
ArousedEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for Friendly_sam
Member since 2018
This shid fire bruh
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for bdfs420@aol.com
Member since 2018
Very tasty great buzz and yes it’s available in Simi Valley
EnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for dakidkrz5
Member since 2014
Very great for getting work done that needs focus no slacking
Avatar for HeyItsVerdine
Member since 2016
The lemon made my mouth water like a faucet running! This one is a good strain when one has to stay alert but enjoys doing so. Clear thinking while feeling groovy suits me fine!
