We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lem Chem.
Reviews
8
PickleDickleDoo22
Member since 2019
Was depressed all day because I’d started taking a new medicine. Helped me right when I first started smoking it. I felt happy and ready to get creative. One negative effect was my heart did have some heart palpitations and was beating fast but, nothing to extreme. Got high pretty quick. This is rea...
I love this strain for daytime. It makes one feel uplifted, happy, It feels like Chem Dog +. The limonene Terpene is great for allergies and headaches. It is non-drowsy. Lowell pre-rolls are a great source for this strain for a perfect example.