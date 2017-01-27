ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Lem Chem
Hybrid

4.8 8 reviews

Lem Chem

Lem Chem

Lem Chem is a potent hybrid that is both sweet and sour, with distinct fuel/chemical nuances in flavor that denote its Chemdawg parentage. The buds have deep green foliage and tan/rusty pistils that also demonstrate the Chemdawg in this strain. Anticipate uplifted, mood-altering effects that settle in the limbs. The strain is neither sedative or active, but rather a balanced hybrid that reduces physical discomfort in such a way that promotes physical activity and wellbeing. Lem Chem can be very strong, so mind your dosage. 

Lineage

First strain parent
Larry OG
parent
Second strain parent
Chemdog
parent
Strain
Lem Chem

