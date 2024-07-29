HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Lemon AK Auto
Lemon AK Auto is a sativa-dominant autoflowering strain bred by Fast Buds. As their twist on the classic AK-47 strain, Fast Buds have loaded this plant with hearty growing pattern, zesty lemon terps, and euphoric, energizing effects. Lemon AK Auto packs a punch in short plants, but can yield up to 650 gr/m2 of rich green, trichome-blasted buds in 63 days or less. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon AK, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Lemon AK AutoOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Lemon AK Auto strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Lemon AK Auto products near you
Similar to Lemon AK Auto near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Read all reviews