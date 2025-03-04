Lemon Bars
aka Lemon Bar
Lemon Bars effects are mostly energizing.
Lemon Bars potency is higher THC than average.
Lemon Bars is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. Lemon Bars is 32% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Wave Rider, the average price of Lemon Bars typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Lemon Bars’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Bars, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Lemon BarsOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Lemon Bars strain effects
Negative Effects
Lemon Bars strain helps with
- 57% of people say it helps with Stress
- 57% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Lemon Bars products near you
Similar to Lemon Bars near Ashburn, VA
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—