I also felt talkative, creative, giggly, happy even aroused. And although I felt energetic, I was surprisingly relaxed, just enough to still get my work done. As far as being focused goes, just make sure you're in a setting where you can tone everyone else out. Because that's all you're going to want to do when the creative feeling sets in. I'm ready to say this is the best sativa, I have had. I give it 5 puffs 🌬💨💨💨💨💨

