Lemon Bars reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Bars.
Lemon Bars strain effects
Reported by 14 real people like you
Lemon Bars strain helps with
- 57% of people say it helps with Stress
- 57% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
j........r
March 4, 2025
Energetic
Euphoric
Relaxed
Talkative
haven't had a good sativa like this in a while! in love!!
K........9
January 8, 2025
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Tingly
I bought a Tier 2 Lemon Bars from West Coast Cure to try out as a sativa and this stuff smacks. Smells so good as a rosin, Lemons, Piney, Some gas and almost vanilla. For sure makes you creative and a boost to energy. I would go easy on this as I can sense it could probably give you anxiety. Or it's probably me from smoking and writing about it. Anyways. Get some and chill during the day or do something.
j........t
June 7, 2025
Energetic
Focused
Hungry
Uplifted
I also felt talkative, creative, giggly, happy even aroused. And although I felt energetic, I was surprisingly relaxed, just enough to still get my work done. As far as being focused goes, just make sure you're in a setting where you can tone everyone else out. Because that's all you're going to want to do when the creative feeling sets in. I'm ready to say this is the best sativa, I have had. I give it 5 puffs 🌬💨💨💨💨💨
S........3
October 11, 2025
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
One of the only sativa strains I can smoke- incredible high without the sedation of a heavy indica, perfect for a night out or a day at home being productive. No headache the next day from this one!
H........4
August 27, 2025
Euphoric
Happy
Tingly
Uplifted
Got two ounces of this outdoor lemon bars and the flavor is amazing u can taste and smell the fresh lemon citrus flavors and it packs a punch it a sativa but u can still get sleep on it purple green nugs I got small nugs but it breaks down and smokes good in a join I’m baked highly recommend
B........0
July 17, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
OH BOYYYYYYYYYYYYY‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ thats what I said when I hit my first puff of this strain for the first time, idk what to say, this is a hands down top fav of mines now! Full body high , take ya time lol wonderful color,flavor , and high all in one
T........m
October 29, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Talkative
Fast takeoff in this sweet, citrusy smelling strain. Really smooth on the inhale and even smoother on the exhale, zero to no coughing! That’s a major plus. Puts you in an expressive mood. Just talked my wife’s ear off about absolutely nothing! 😂😂. Sent me real high, (which generally I don’t like) but it was a very delightful trip.
j........7
March 25, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
(Golden Lemons x Wonka Bars) x (Wedding Cake x Skittlez) x (GMO x Purple Punch) Great Sativa from Wave Rider Nursery Sweet grapefruit lemon exhale is all I can say. And a motivating buzz that leaves you feeling ready to get things done 🤙