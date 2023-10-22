The Lemon Berry Tart is living up to its name. This half gram cart got me knocked with its delightful fusion of citrusy lemon and sweet berry flavors. The smooth, aromatic vapor adds to the overall experience, making it a truly enjoyable and uplifting strain. The euphoric effects hit just right, leaving me in a blissful state without any overwhelming heaviness. South Park & The Boondocks is 10x funnier “medicated”. Highly recommend for a refreshing and mellow vaping experience.