Lemon Berry Tart reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Berry Tart.
Lemon Berry Tart strain effects
Lemon Berry Tart strain helps with
- 71% of people say it helps with Depression
- 57% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 42% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Lemon Berry Tart reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
z........c
October 22, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
This strain got me hungry asf and keeps me up
j........p
October 24, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
my new alltime favorite. great for social settings and just vibing. play things cool on this one. i tend to overtalk while on it, but that's about the only notable side effect at reasonable doses.
t........a
November 25, 2023
Giggly
Relaxed
The Lemon Berry Tart is living up to its name. This half gram cart got me knocked with its delightful fusion of citrusy lemon and sweet berry flavors. The smooth, aromatic vapor adds to the overall experience, making it a truly enjoyable and uplifting strain. The euphoric effects hit just right, leaving me in a blissful state without any overwhelming heaviness. South Park & The Boondocks is 10x funnier “medicated”. Highly recommend for a refreshing and mellow vaping experience.
x........6
November 8, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Besides high Thc, has high CBG, THCv, CBN, and some CBD, and naturally occurring delta8ThC. This batch has dominant terpenes of Limonene, Terpinoline, Myrcene, Caryophyllene.
J........8
October 8, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Smooth. Enjoyable. Sweet.
s........0
Today
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Lemon Berry Tart is my absolute favorite!!! I got a .84 gram cart which has a delightful combo of sweet berry and citrusy lemon flavors, with a little kick of flower and pine. The smooth euphoric taste and aroma reminds me of my favorite Versace perfume, but more flower tasting and not chemical. I'm hooked! It really helps with my PTSD, Anxiety, OCD, Stress and Depression.