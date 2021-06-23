Lemon Brulee reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Brulee.
Lemon Brulee strain effects
Lemon Brulee strain flavors
Lemon Brulee strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 21% of people say it helps with Depression
- 21% of people say it helps with Pain
R........2
June 23, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
What can I say hands down the dopest dope I ever smoked! Great for on the go, keeps me lifted👍 not drifted.
k........5
April 1, 2021
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
I purchased this strain as a concentrate in the form of sap. I can't even begin to explain how beautifully the citrus flavor engulfs all of your taste buds on both the inhale and the exhale. The extraction artists who produced this batch are amazing, as I'm absolutely positive that the flower used was also second to none. The high is fairly subdued but yet still noticably there. I would suggest this strain for a work type environment to ease the stress and anxiety as well as for a nice hike in the mountains.
O........a
February 20, 2021
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Best flavor from dispensary cannabis so far in Massachusetts. Flavor stays without giving a char, or burnt taste. Taste on inhale gives a powdery taste of lemon pie, musty/musky, and pine. Best in a water bong. Top 3
W........j
January 13, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
WOW THIS STRAIN IS GREAT SUNDAY GOODS 👏 LEMON BRÛLÉE 420 dammm I had a migraine for about three days woke up this morning it was worse than I ever went to the nearest dispensary which is also my go to Arizona cannabis Society due to my tolerance I do not purchase from the $10 shelf but this was fucking great I got it because it said trending online and I’m happy that I went off by because it really did help me a lot
V........s
December 18, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
To preface, my tolerance is stubborn as shit and it's often difficult for weed to make me truly dysfunctional. I had a couple dabs maybe an hour or so before I bought a gram of this. Took one fat glob through my rig and so far I've struggled grabbing something for my grandmother and I absent-mindedly stuck soup in the microwave without putting a cover on it first, causing a bit of a mess before I realized 😅
k........e
April 26, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Hungry
The terpene content on this strain is fire. Lemon dessert on the nose and lasts through the exhale. Nice, mellow sativa.
D........1
May 21, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Taste like lemon flowers, feels amazing. It made me so lazy that I couldn't get off the couch but I got extremely sexually aroused which was a rough feeling since I'm my head I can't move because I'm glued to the couch. The out of body feeling is great makes you feel like you just floating in the room and watching your body just sit on the couch, gotta admit thought it gave me really bad cotton mouth so make sure you bring water or candy before you start smoking this devils lettuce. It took me around 30 mins to move my hands to review this.. Currently smoking it again for the 2nd time today. It's one of the favorites for sure.
s........9
June 3, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Hey I Smoke All Kind Marijuana By Far This Is In My Top 10 Hands Down I’m Yall Biggest Fan 💯🦾