Taste like lemon flowers, feels amazing. It made me so lazy that I couldn't get off the couch but I got extremely sexually aroused which was a rough feeling since I'm my head I can't move because I'm glued to the couch. The out of body feeling is great makes you feel like you just floating in the room and watching your body just sit on the couch, gotta admit thought it gave me really bad cotton mouth so make sure you bring water or candy before you start smoking this devils lettuce. It took me around 30 mins to move my hands to review this.. Currently smoking it again for the 2nd time today. It's one of the favorites for sure.