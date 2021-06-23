I purchased this strain as a concentrate in the form of sap. I can't even begin to explain how beautifully the citrus flavor engulfs all of your taste buds on both the inhale and the exhale. The extraction artists who produced this batch are amazing, as I'm absolutely positive that the flower used was also second to none. The high is fairly subdued but yet still noticably there. I would suggest this strain for a work type environment to ease the stress and anxiety as well as for a nice hike in the mountains.