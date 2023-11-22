Lemon Bubba reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Bubba.
Lemon Bubba strain effects
S........H
November 22, 2023
Cheap rag weed that smelled and tasted moldy from Savvy....Savvy is waste of money...
t........y
September 26, 2023
Giggly
Hungry
I like this strain. It's not bad. It is a calming one.
r........o
April 5, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Sitting here smoking a bowl of Savvy's Lemon Bubba and it is so much better than I anticipated. The negative reviews had me doubting if I should pick up a half of this strain. The negative reviews are the opposite of my experience. This wonderfully uplifting strain that will leave you feeling euphoric and talkative. Great strain for smoking during the day or before you go to work. I am in love with lemon cistus flavor grape fuirt flavor. It tase profile reminds me of Sour Desile when it's grown right or a proply grown Golden Lemons strain.
b........5
Yesterday
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Talkative
This is some old school type sour! Has that nice sour nose with a hint of lemon, but with a slightly earthy peppery backbone. Smell translates well to smoke, and it’s a giggly happy high but with that tingly chill feeling as well. Not very good if you actually need to be productive. The grower also makes or breaks this strain, it’s not an easy grow or cure. Best to be left to the experts, and if you get it from a pro who knows what they are doing, this is some connoisseur level stuff.
a........3
May 4, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Very calming and relaxing, not too intense for a beginner and just the right amount of aspects the experienced smoker is wanting. Hints of citrus and earthy tones will linger as you partake in this wonderful strain.