This is some old school type sour! Has that nice sour nose with a hint of lemon, but with a slightly earthy peppery backbone. Smell translates well to smoke, and it’s a giggly happy high but with that tingly chill feeling as well. Not very good if you actually need to be productive. The grower also makes or breaks this strain, it’s not an easy grow or cure. Best to be left to the experts, and if you get it from a pro who knows what they are doing, this is some connoisseur level stuff.