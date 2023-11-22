Lemon Bubba
Lemon Bubba is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Thai and Bubba Kush. This strain is 20% sativa and 80% indica. Known for its robust citrus aroma and relaxing effects, Lemon Bubba is a cherished choice among cannabis enthusiasts. Lemon Bubba boasts a THC content averaging around 17%, making it a versatile option suitable for both beginners and experienced consumers. Leafly customers report feeling calm, euphoric, and uplifted when using this strain. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Bubba to alleviate symptoms associated with stress, depression, and chronic pain. Lemon Bubba features flavors like zesty lemon, earthy undertones, and a hint of sweet spice. The dominant terpenes include myrcene, pinene, and caryophyllene. The average price of Lemon Bubba typically ranges from $8 to $12 per gram. If you've had the pleasure of experiencing Lemon Bubba, please share your thoughts by leaving a strain review.
Lemon Bubba strain effects
