Sitting here smoking a bowl of Savvy's Lemon Bubba and it is so much better than I anticipated. The negative reviews had me doubting if I should pick up a half of this strain. The negative reviews are the opposite of my experience. This wonderfully uplifting strain that will leave you feeling euphoric and talkative. Great strain for smoking during the day or before you go to work. I am in love with lemon cistus flavor grape fuirt flavor. It tase profile reminds me of Sour Desile when it's grown right or a proply grown Golden Lemons strain.