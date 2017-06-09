ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Lemon Diesel reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Diesel.

Effects

384 people reported 2915 effects
Happy 57%
Euphoric 54%
Uplifted 51%
Relaxed 44%
Energetic 35%
Stress 40%
Anxiety 30%
Depression 29%
Pain 22%
Fatigue 13%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 19%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 3%

Reviews

538

Avatar for Megantron
Member since 2019
F-ing Amazing. First review I've written. Not due to lack of experience but conviction. This stuff gives great head. Relaxed but snappy, motivated but chill. Perfect.
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticFocused
Avatar for BrianStrainExplorer
Member since 2019
myself and a close friend noticed this has a way of increasing anxiety at times. We both had very mild panic attacks. The strain tends to uplift so much that at times it can create a pit in your chest (similar to the way you feel when you're under stress) Definitely would recommend testing befor...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeUplifted
Avatar for Liquidbass
Member since 2019
It's a really good happy high. I feel euphoric and just happy.
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for Onehighguy2020
Member since 2019
kinda a creeper. High lasts. Great lemon smell with hint of pepper. Taste is out of this world.
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Photos

Avatar for Notalotatime
Member since 2018
So I'm high as a m.f What beautiful pics and I knew from the moment I first saw these gorgeous little buds that they were something special! I knew they'd grown up in a magical resin coated world! T.y nuff sd
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for ShipoV
Member since 2015
i love smoke some Lemon Diesel, it helps me to handle stress and anxiety. Great strain for the day, especially on weekends stay hydrated ;)
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for john870113
Member since 2016
Definitely one to try, you won't regret it. I am a heavy daily smoker so my tolerance is pretty high. I didn't have any great expectations for this one but I was pleasantly surprised after smoking about half of a joint. My stress and pain melted away and I was left feeling very happy, euphoric and t...
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for RabbitHoleAZN
Member since 2019
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed