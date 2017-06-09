We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
myself and a close friend noticed this has a way of increasing anxiety at times. We both had very mild panic attacks.
The strain tends to uplift so much that at times it can create a pit in your chest (similar to the way you feel when you're under stress)
Definitely would recommend testing befor...
So I'm high as a m.f What beautiful pics and I knew from the moment I first saw these gorgeous little buds that they were something special! I knew they'd grown up in a magical resin coated world! T.y nuff sd
Definitely one to try, you won't regret it. I am a heavy daily smoker so my tolerance is pretty high. I didn't have any great expectations for this one but I was pleasantly surprised after smoking about half of a joint. My stress and pain melted away and I was left feeling very happy, euphoric and t...