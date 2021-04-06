Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Lemon Dosidos
  5. Lemon Dosidos Reviews

Lemon Dosidos reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Dosidos.

Lemon Dosidos effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
11% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
11% of people report feeling happy
Focused
11% of people report feeling focused

Lemon Dosidos reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Citrus
11% of people taste the flavor citrus
Flowery
11% of people taste the flavor flowery
Lemon
11% of people taste the flavor lemon

ReviewsNo Reviews

Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review

Buy Lemon Dosidos near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...