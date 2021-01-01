Loading…
Lemon Dosidos

aka Lemon Dosi, Lemon Do-Si-Dos

Hybrid
THC 18%CBD Myrcene

Lemon Dosidos effects are mostly energizing.

Lemon Dosidos potency is higher than average.

flavor & aroma
citrus
top effect
focused

Lemon Dosidos, also known as “Lemon Dosi” and “Lemon Do-Si-Dos,” is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Tree with Do-Si-Dos. The effects of Lemon Dosidos are more energizing than calming. Consumers who have smoked this strain say it provides a creative high that leaves you feeling focused and euphoric at the same time. In large doses, Lemon Dosidos can be relaxing and may make you feel tired. The flavor of this strain is citrus forward, with notes of floral lemon. This strain works well as an early afternoon pick-me-up. Lemon Dosidos was originally bred by Elev8 Seeds.

Lemon Dosidos effects

9 people told us about effects:
Creative
11% of people report feeling creative
Euphoric
11% of people report feeling euphoric
Focused
11% of people report feeling focused

Lemon Dosidos reported flavors

1 people told us about flavors:
Citrus
11% of people taste the flavor citrus
Flowery
11% of people taste the flavor flowery
Lemon
11% of people taste the flavor lemon

Lemon Dosidos terpenes

The most abundant terpene in Lemon Dosidos is myrcene, followed by caryophyllene and limonene.

Dominant terpene

Myrcene (herbal)

Other terpenes

Caryophyllene(pepper)Limonene(citrus)

