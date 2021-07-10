Lemon Drizzle reviews
L........6
July 10, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
I don’t have a dispensary to go to here in VT yet. I was told this is lemon drizzle. The potent lemon chemical smell and giant finger sized buds (and ereybuddy sayz I gotz big handz) they stickz to your fingerz. Drizzling with terpz and crystalz. Lemon/lime, funk, pine, all the way through the taste and smell. Best sativa I’ve had yet. Soaring high. Comfortable and (with a medicinal tolerance) active body high. Social and attentive effectz az well. Wish I had 4 thumbz so I could givez this shizz 4 thumbz up!
q........o
August 24, 2021
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Super gas. Gave me an insane head high and had me feeling like I was experiencing sativa dreams. I had this in a cartridge form, so not flower. Overall a great sativa strain and would recommend to anyone who likes to feel like they are on the moon.
R........2
September 10, 2021
Focused
Happy
Tingly
Dry eyes
My buddy got me a distillate cartridge of this for my birthday and WOAH was it a nice birthday surprise! Tastes like lemon icing and smells like starbursts. Will keep you awake and focused. My vision feels very sharp as well. definitely recommend smoking this in a bowl before a study session. No munchies reported (so far)
a........e
March 1, 2023
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
This one will make you wanna clean the house and do the yard at the same ass time!!! 😂
m........2
February 25, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
smoked some yesterday for the first time, and I was impressed from the moment I opened the bag until now , that I'm writing my first Leafly review. The smell that the buds give right off is an indicator that this bud is going to taste fantastic . I was feeling very frustrated , angry, and upset all day yesterday for various reasons, and once I smoked, all my negative feelings just disappeared in minutes. FANTASTIC!! It also made me smile and laugh , alone like an idiot . But it felt great! If you're having a really bad day and want to cheer up, this is definitely a great strain for anyone looking for some relief from depression, anxiety, and "running" thoughts.
m........1
September 21, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Tingly
Man dis strain really be waking me up Inna Morning and it be getting me fried asfff. ⛽️
l........s
December 5, 2021
Euphoric
Sativa, good to stay alert and anti-anxiety
r........2
March 28, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Feels very energizing and uplifting, I feel like I can do anything rn.