smoked some yesterday for the first time, and I was impressed from the moment I opened the bag until now , that I'm writing my first Leafly review. The smell that the buds give right off is an indicator that this bud is going to taste fantastic . I was feeling very frustrated , angry, and upset all day yesterday for various reasons, and once I smoked, all my negative feelings just disappeared in minutes. FANTASTIC!! It also made me smile and laugh , alone like an idiot . But it felt great! If you're having a really bad day and want to cheer up, this is definitely a great strain for anyone looking for some relief from depression, anxiety, and "running" thoughts.