I don’t have a dispensary to go to here in VT yet. I was told this is lemon drizzle. The potent lemon chemical smell and giant finger sized buds (and ereybuddy sayz I gotz big handz) they stickz to your fingerz. Drizzling with terpz and crystalz. Lemon/lime, funk, pine, all the way through the taste and smell. Best sativa I’ve had yet. Soaring high. Comfortable and (with a medicinal tolerance) active body high. Social and attentive effectz az well. Wish I had 4 thumbz so I could givez this shizz 4 thumbz up!