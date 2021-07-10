Lemon Drizzle
Lemon Drizzle is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Super Lemon Haze and WiFi OG. Bred by Real Gorilla Seeds, Lemon Drizzle is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Drizzle effects make them feel tingly energetic and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Drizzle when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and anxiety. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is myrcene. Lemon Drizzle features an aroma and flavor profile of lemon, tea, and sweet notes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Drizzle, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Lemon Drizzle strain effects
Lemon Drizzle strain helps with
- 23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 9% of people say it helps with Depression
- 9% of people say it helps with Pain
