ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Lemon Drop
  • Leafly flower of Lemon Drop

Hybrid

Lemon Drop

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 194 reviews

Lemon Drop

Lemon Drop is a mellow, fluffy bud that provides a pleasant, giggly sensation. This strain tends to provide a more euphoric, focused experience, though some phenotypes produce a stronger body feeling that is relaxing yet not overpowering. Fittingly, Lemon Drop has a lemony, clean taste that is reminiscent of the candy of the same name.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

986 reported effects from 143 people
Happy 53%
Relaxed 45%
Euphoric 43%
Uplifted 41%
Energetic 33%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 6%
Anxious 4%
Headache 2%

Reviews

194

Show all

Avatar for Bch0909
Member since 2013
I additionally used this strain to unwind because I was tired of working on an extensive policy brief due the next day, so I decided to kick back and vape a little lemon drop. when I was done, all I wanted to do was work!! this could be big pharmas worst enemy when it comes to ADD!! Adderall? forget...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Foxtrotz
Member since 2013
A very dank and dark green strain with crystals flowing everywhere. A perfect choice for someone who misses laughing and becoming happy on a marijuana strain. Be careful, anything may be funny, even the pot! A good taste, much different from the smell. Mild yet potent. I can't really find a too much...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyUplifted
Avatar for PrettySharp
Member since 2015
Great day high. Very calming yet energizing. Very clear headed. Stopped paranoia caused by a different strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for PunxsutawnyFil
Member since 2014
If you have ADHD, look no further. I have ADHD and this strain is AMAZING. I can literally take 2 hits from a joint of this stuff and stay high for about 4 hours. However, it barely affects my friends who don't have ADHD.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGigglyHappyUplifted
Avatar for popsst
Member since 2016
I’m surprised this is sitting at 4 stars because it is a very distinctive strain and exceptional at producing a deep seated feeling of satisfaction and euphoria. Interestingly, I could tell I was high due to some pressure in my temples, but didn’t feel very Stoney. Instead, I could tell that the l...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted
more
reviews
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Lemon DropUser uploaded image of Lemon DropUser uploaded image of Lemon DropUser uploaded image of Lemon DropUser uploaded image of Lemon DropUser uploaded image of Lemon DropUser uploaded image of Lemon Drop
more
photos