If you see this, get it. "Special MAC" is WORTH the price. It smells very much like Durban (another top shelfer) but more fresh like lemongrass. It tastes good the whole way through and hits with a smile, giggles, then pleasant tingly bubble sensations in the chest and throughout the body, like sparkling champagne or getting massaged by hot tub jets. This is what premium weed is supposed to feel like. Stoned and happy! (Shout-out to our budtender who "misread" the weight and gave us a nicer nug than we paid for. You've got new loyal customers!)