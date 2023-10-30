Lemon Fire MAC reviews
Lemon Fire MAC reviews
t........6
October 30, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
nice lemon flavor, noticed after 3 hits, i was gazing at the sky. yep, i think thats stoned. verrry balanced weed, makes you alert, this is a very clean strain. cloud cover HIGH PROFILE, Buchanan, Mi. knocked it out of the park
V........a
June 19, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Lemon fire Mac is one of the most beautiful hybrids I've smoked, she brings you down a notch and gives you a good peaceful feeling just kinda happy and content nice and mellow not hard hitting sneak up, just like shoulder tap hey man how ya doing today.
r........s
November 26, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
If you see this, get it. "Special MAC" is WORTH the price. It smells very much like Durban (another top shelfer) but more fresh like lemongrass. It tastes good the whole way through and hits with a smile, giggles, then pleasant tingly bubble sensations in the chest and throughout the body, like sparkling champagne or getting massaged by hot tub jets. This is what premium weed is supposed to feel like. Stoned and happy! (Shout-out to our budtender who "misread" the weight and gave us a nicer nug than we paid for. You've got new loyal customers!)