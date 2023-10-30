stock photo similar to Lemon Fire MAC
Hybrid

Lemon Fire MAC

Lemon Fire MAC is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Fire and MAC, bred by the legendary Capulator. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Its harmonious blend of sativa and indica effects makes it a versatile choice for various occasions. Lemon Fire MAC tests at 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers looking for a potent experience. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Fire MAC when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, stress, and depression. Lemon Fire MAC features flavors like lemon, earthy, and spicy, providing a delightful sensory experience. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, contributing to its pronounced lemon flavor and potential mood-enhancing effects. The average price of Lemon Fire MAC typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Lemon Fire MAC stands out not only for its exceptional flavor and effects but also for its beautiful, frosty buds and vibrant green appearance. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Fire MAC, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Lemon Fire MAC strain effects

Reported by 3 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Uplifted

Lemon Fire MAC strain helps with

  • Depression
    66% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    33% of people say it helps with Stress
Lemon Fire MAC strain reviews3

October 30, 2023
nice lemon flavor, noticed after 3 hits, i was gazing at the sky. yep, i think thats stoned. verrry balanced weed, makes you alert, this is a very clean strain. cloud cover HIGH PROFILE, Buchanan, Mi. knocked it out of the park
1 person found this helpful
June 19, 2024
Lemon fire Mac is one of the most beautiful hybrids I've smoked, she brings you down a notch and gives you a good peaceful feeling just kinda happy and content nice and mellow not hard hitting sneak up, just like shoulder tap hey man how ya doing today.
November 26, 2023
If you see this, get it. "Special MAC" is WORTH the price. It smells very much like Durban (another top shelfer) but more fresh like lemongrass. It tastes good the whole way through and hits with a smile, giggles, then pleasant tingly bubble sensations in the chest and throughout the body, like sparkling champagne or getting massaged by hot tub jets. This is what premium weed is supposed to feel like. Stoned and happy! (Shout-out to our budtender who "misread" the weight and gave us a nicer nug than we paid for. You've got new loyal customers!)
