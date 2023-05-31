Lemon Freeze Pop reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Freeze Pop.

write a review

Lemon Freeze Pop strain effects

Reported by 9 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Focused

Lemon Freeze Pop strain helps with

  • Stress
    33% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    11% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Inflammation
    11% of people say it helps with Inflammation

Lemon Freeze Pop reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
May 31, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Incredible taste, calm but productive lift. Great all day strain.
4 people found this helpful
June 30, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Focused
Sunnyside in Florida has a great cut of this !
1 person found this helpful
August 29, 2023
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Happy
this strain is amazing god bless my plug and whoever made this ungodly strain
1 person found this helpful
June 30, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
A smooth pull with a nice and mellow lift when you’re feeling low. Highly recommended for those depressive episodes.
1 person found this helpful
October 17, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Relaxed
Yummmmmmyyyyyyy 😋 It’s great! You will love it!
Yesterday
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Dry eyes
I’ll try to just make a straightforward review instead of an in depth. My wax says hybrid but it does feel more sativa like with both tho. Definitely a head high. Great to watch shows and just hang around won’t get tired till the end depending on how much you smoked, taste very lemon like. Eyes feel a little dry though but I did smoke a lot. The end lol
December 8, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Relaxed
Brought 7gs a while back and man let me to tell you I’m searching high and low for more crisp hit lemon flavor 10/10
April 24, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
4.3. Felt very energetic and happy. No anxiety and used before a busy gym time. Is very relaxing as well, and gives munchies

Buy strains with similar effects to Lemon Freeze Pop

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...