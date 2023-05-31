Lemon Freeze Pop reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Freeze Pop.
Lemon Freeze Pop strain effects
Lemon Freeze Pop strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 11% of people say it helps with Depression
- 11% of people say it helps with Inflammation
q........g
May 31, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Incredible taste, calm but productive lift. Great all day strain.
m........8
June 30, 2023
Creative
Focused
Sunnyside in Florida has a great cut of this !
n........9
August 29, 2023
Energetic
Happy
this strain is amazing god bless my plug and whoever made this ungodly strain
w........2
June 30, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
A smooth pull with a nice and mellow lift when you’re feeling low. Highly recommended for those depressive episodes.
a........2
October 17, 2024
Energetic
Relaxed
Yummmmmmyyyyyyy 😋 It’s great! You will love it!
c........0
Yesterday
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Dry eyes
I’ll try to just make a straightforward review instead of an in depth. My wax says hybrid but it does feel more sativa like with both tho. Definitely a head high. Great to watch shows and just hang around won’t get tired till the end depending on how much you smoked, taste very lemon like. Eyes feel a little dry though but I did smoke a lot. The end lol
J........0
December 8, 2023
Aroused
Relaxed
Brought 7gs a while back and man let me to tell you I’m searching high and low for more crisp hit lemon flavor 10/10
c........7
April 24, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
4.3. Felt very energetic and happy. No anxiety and used before a busy gym time. Is very relaxing as well, and gives munchies