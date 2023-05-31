stock photo similar to Lemon Freeze Pop
Hybrid

Lemon Freeze Pop

Lemon Freeze Pop is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Tree and Creamsicle #4. This strain is a refreshing and uplifting strain that will make you feel like you’re enjoying a popsicle on a sunny day. Lemon Freeze Pop is 26.84% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Freeze Pop effects include happy, energetic, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Freeze Pop when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and stress. Bred by Cream of the Crop Gardens, Lemon Freeze Pop features flavors like lemon, citrus and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Lemon Freeze Pop typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. If you’re looking for a strain that will make you feel happy, energetic, and creative, Lemon Freeze Pop might be the one for you. This strain has a delicious lemon citrus flavor that will make your mouth water and your mind soar. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Freeze Pop, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Lemon Freeze Pop strain effects

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Focused

Lemon Freeze Pop strain helps with

  • Stress
    33% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    11% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Inflammation
    11% of people say it helps with Inflammation
Lemon Freeze Pop strain reviews9

May 31, 2023
Incredible taste, calm but productive lift. Great all day strain.
4 people found this helpful
August 29, 2023
this strain is amazing god bless my plug and whoever made this ungodly strain
1 person found this helpful
June 30, 2023
A smooth pull with a nice and mellow lift when you’re feeling low. Highly recommended for those depressive episodes.
1 person found this helpful
Lemon Freeze Pop strain genetics

Strain parent
Ltr
Lemon Tree
parent
Lemon Freeze Pop
LFP
Lemon Freeze Pop