ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Lemon Garlic OG
  4. Reviews

Lemon Garlic OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Garlic OG.

Reviews

4

Avatar for SparkWithSara
Member since 2019
The lemon garlic and pine flavor was surprisingly delicious! Super relaxing, great for nights or a chill weekend with cozy naps.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Gregj8317
Member since 2019
Outstanding
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedGiggly
Avatar for Puffalo
Member since 2014
Tasty, chilled bud. It makes you sleepy, but not as quick and heavy like Dark Star for example. I like this when I want to play video games or watch a movie. It’s really great for early evenings. Daytime, too, but expect a nap afterwards. Munchies can be intense. You won’t be disappointed.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for BubbleG
Member since 2014
Great item for beginners, perfect texture for joint roll, very similar experience with Maui Waui (double dutch.) If Lemon Garlic OG is available, recommended ingredient for an evening salad, would make an awesome addition to any choice indica dominant hybrid with THC in the high 20's. Great suggesti...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedUplifted
write a review