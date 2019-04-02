Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Tasty, chilled bud. It makes you sleepy, but not as quick and heavy like Dark Star for example. I like this when I want to play video games or watch a movie. It’s really great for early evenings. Daytime, too, but expect a nap afterwards. Munchies can be intense. You won’t be disappointed.
Great item for beginners, perfect texture for joint roll, very similar experience with Maui Waui (double dutch.) If Lemon Garlic OG is available, recommended ingredient for an evening salad, would make an awesome addition to any choice indica dominant hybrid with THC in the high 20's. Great suggesti...