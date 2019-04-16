Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Good citrusy aroma fills the air when I smoke this beautiful lemony flower in a joint. It definitely has that “headband” high where it kinda stimulates your head and you want to focus like clean the house or read a book. Definitely good for a Sunday morning. Will smoke again for sure.