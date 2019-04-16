ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for kboyd3037
Member since 2018
i have it in a dab cart. perfect
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for pfeisa2
Member since 2018
Good citrusy aroma fills the air when I smoke this beautiful lemony flower in a joint. It definitely has that “headband” high where it kinda stimulates your head and you want to focus like clean the house or read a book. Definitely good for a Sunday morning. Will smoke again for sure.
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy
