Lemon Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Kush.

Effects

824 people reported 6435 effects
Happy 63%
Uplifted 51%
Relaxed 50%
Euphoric 50%
Creative 31%
Stress 40%
Anxiety 30%
Depression 28%
Pain 23%
Insomnia 15%
Dry mouth 39%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 10%
Anxious 6%

Reviews

1,143

Avatar for Goneagain
Member since 2019
A good clear headed daytime bud,?good for pain &amp; general happiness.
Avatar for LeftBased
Member since 2020
Vaping this and you get a nice sweet lemon citrus with herbal spice similar to a kush and chemdawg minus the diesel taste. And feel effects under 10 minutes as a stoney relaxing heady high. Feels great euphoric. Boomer lids lemon kush shake is bomb in a vape.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for wannabelawyer
Member since 2020
lemon kush high makes me energetic, relaxed, and happy. i was in a coronacation depression since college got canceled and this strain helped give me energy in a chill way. my friends love it too and no one has gotten anxious smoking this strain. lemon kush is great for appreciating nature and explor...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for KARIBOU84
Member since 2019
7/10 strength, great buds, fluffy yet dense and full of crystals. flavourful
HappyHungryRelaxed
Photos

User uploaded image of Lemon Kush
User uploaded image of Lemon Kush
User uploaded image of Lemon Kush
User uploaded image of Lemon Kush
User uploaded image of Lemon Kush
User uploaded image of Lemon Kush
User uploaded image of Lemon Kush
Avatar for marconhero
Member since 2020
Eu gostei afuzel. O aroma de limão é incrível, cítrico e além disso tudo é muito engraçado, tu dá risada de tudo. Mas pega uma aguinha ou um suco porque a a boca seca é real, não é brincadeira. Cuidado com a morgadeira, mas se tive um sofá bom te afunda. Recomendo.
CreativeGigglyHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Apex05
Member since 2019
Defiantly the answer to having a better day when things is,t going right.
CreativeHappyUplifted
Avatar for 1taste
Member since 2018
1 or 2 hits and I’m good. Anything slightly more and it puts me in couch lock. It also gives me quite the munchies. If that was what I was after then great full marks, but alas it is not. It is a pleasurable smoke and the high is smooth coming on. I felt happy, relaxed and generally just pretty c...
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy