Vaping this and you get a nice sweet lemon citrus with herbal spice similar to a kush and chemdawg minus the diesel taste. And feel effects under 10 minutes as a stoney relaxing heady high. Feels great euphoric. Boomer lids lemon kush shake is bomb in a vape.
lemon kush high makes me energetic, relaxed, and happy. i was in a coronacation depression since college got canceled and this strain helped give me energy in a chill way. my friends love it too and no one has gotten anxious smoking this strain. lemon kush is great for appreciating nature and explor...
Eu gostei afuzel. O aroma de limão é incrível, cítrico e além disso tudo é muito engraçado, tu dá risada de tudo. Mas pega uma aguinha ou um suco porque a a boca seca é real, não é brincadeira. Cuidado com a morgadeira, mas se tive um sofá bom te afunda. Recomendo.
1 or 2 hits and I’m good. Anything slightly more and it puts me in couch lock.
It also gives me quite the munchies.
If that was what I was after then great full marks, but alas it is not.
It is a pleasurable smoke and the high is smooth coming on. I felt happy, relaxed and generally just pretty c...