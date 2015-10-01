ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Advertise on Leafly
Hybrid

4.1 1180 reviews

Lemon Kush

aka Cali Lemon Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Pine
Peppery

Calculated from 62 products tested with lab partners

Lemon Kush nugget
Lemon Kush
  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Peppery

The general consensus surrounding Lemon Kush is that is a cross between Master Kush and Lemon Joy. However, breeder specific variations exist. Alien Genetics, for example, explains their Lemon Kush as a hybrid between Lemon G, a prized strain from Ohio, and an Afghan Kush. The genetics are the only area of dispute as everyone will agree that the sweet flavors of lemon and citrus mix exceptionally well with the earthy kush undertones. The light green buds are covered in a white frosting of trichomes and provide uplifting and creative effects. Lemon Kush is the perfect solution for when the stresses of life have you feeling sour.

Show all

824 people reported 6435 effects
Happy 63%
Uplifted 51%
Relaxed 50%
Euphoric 50%
Creative 31%
Stress 40%
Anxiety 30%
Depression 28%
Pain 23%
Insomnia 15%
Dry mouth 39%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 10%
Anxious 6%

Reviews

1,180

Avatar for cdubal
Member since 2015
=About It:= Lemon is ever so present all throughout. The nugs smell strongly of Lemon. The nugs are SO tightly compact - THEY SNOKE YOU, you do not smoke them! Lemon aftertaste is very strong in the mouth! That is saying something given it's THAT present through the smoke. A strain that will cause d...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for domrico72
Member since 2016
smoked a blunt of lemon kush in nyc near times square with my brother. best time of my life. high was happy and euphoric. negatives were blood shot eyes and dry mouth but i didnt care at the time 😂 HIGHLY RECOMMENDED if you can get your hands on it
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for KindGoddess420
Member since 2016
😍..Vaped Oil (72.6%)..Oh Sooo Effective for Zapping my Blues!!..A RelaxedUpFunMELLOWSleepy DeLightful Balanced-Hybrid!..MUNCHY ALERT🍰...KIND Herb for Kick-Back kinda days, also a Great Lazy nite-nite Stone!..The Impressive Lineage is Purrrfect for this LoungingLazy Kitty..InDaCouch material, for s...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for Chill_Panda
Member since 2013
In Love with this strain, I love how to makes me feel! Uplifted into a very relaxing stony head feel, my limbs and my whole body feels very relaxed and happy! It's a creeper for me, the way it hit's me isn't jarring at all like most other strains that hit me so hard it can be hard to even just walk ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
One of the best weeds i ever smoked!!! Sooo good this and OG my all time favorites. I Always get kush its 1 of the best
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedTalkativeUplifted
more reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
South American
parent
Second strain parent
Lemon G
parent
Strain
Lemon Kush
First strain child
Legendary Lemon
child
Second strain child
Grape Dawg
child

Grow info

Sponsored by
Sponsor Logo
hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Show all

