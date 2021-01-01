Lemon Lights is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon G and Northern Lights. This strain embodies the hyped lemon terps from Lemon G, making it an exceptional concentrate. Lemon Lights also takes on some of the skunky spices of Northern Lights. This strain is a great choice for winding down in the evening before a delicious meal or as a midnight snack to ensure you get a good night of rest.