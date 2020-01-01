ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Lemon Pebblez

Lemon Pebblez

Created by the Lemonnade team, Lemon Pebblez is a cross of FPOG and the Original Lemonnade. The result is a strain with a lemon scent and a gassy backdrop. This strain feels as welcoming as it tastes, leaving consumers in a joyous mood for whatever comes along.

