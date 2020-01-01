We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Created by the Lemonnade team, Lemon Pebblez is a cross of FPOG and the Original Lemonnade. The result is a strain with a lemon scent and a gassy backdrop. This strain feels as welcoming as it tastes, leaving consumers in a joyous mood for whatever comes along.