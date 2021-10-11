stock photo similar to Lemon Pepper
HybridTHC 18%CBG 1%

Lemon Pepper

Lemon Pepper is a Sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Pebblez and Lemon Cooler. Bred by Cookies and developed with Rick Ross, Lemon Pepper is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Pepper effects make them feel tingly, energetic, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Pepper when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, inflammation, and fatigue. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is pinene. Lemon Pepper features an aroma and flavor profile of pepper, lemon, and ammonia. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Pepper, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Lemon Pepper strain effects

Reported by 28 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Focused

Giggly

Lemon Pepper strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    19% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Fatigue
    15% of people say it helps with Fatigue
  • Pain
    15% of people say it helps with Pain
Lemon Pepper strain reviews28

October 11, 2021
Wake and bake with a shakey-shake of LEMON PEPPER! Can’t explain the flavor but it did leave me wanting to smoke more than usual but I refrained so I could leave an accurate review lol! Okay sooo lol it has left me talkative, happy as fuck, wanting to go explore (just moved to the mountains <> from east Texas), wanting to dance but also like weirdly chilled out! Anyways, I’m glad I FINALLY got to try it and about to blaze more of it up lol!
February 4, 2022
This is a very social strain for me. A nice non jittery energy. I would smoke this for yoga, lifting, social gathering, vibing with music at home, and most definitely a roll in the sheets. This is a great strain for social awkwardness, as it, discreetly leaves you too euphoric to care who’s in the room.
September 1, 2021
Built all of my furniture and then had the best nap😩 not a strain that is so much one or the other, but instead it’s very balanced
Strain spotlight

Lemon Pepper strain genetics

Strain parent
Lpz
Lemon Pebblez
parent
Lemon Pepper
LmP
Lemon Pepper