Wake and bake with a shakey-shake of LEMON PEPPER! Can’t explain the flavor but it did leave me wanting to smoke more than usual but I refrained so I could leave an accurate review lol! Okay sooo lol it has left me talkative, happy as fuck, wanting to go explore (just moved to the mountains <> from east Texas), wanting to dance but also like weirdly chilled out! Anyways, I’m glad I FINALLY got to try it and about to blaze more of it up lol!