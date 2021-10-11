Lemon Pepper reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Pepper.
Lemon Pepper strain effects
Lemon Pepper reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
A........c
October 11, 2021
Energetic
Happy
Wake and bake with a shakey-shake of LEMON PEPPER! Can’t explain the flavor but it did leave me wanting to smoke more than usual but I refrained so I could leave an accurate review lol! Okay sooo lol it has left me talkative, happy as fuck, wanting to go explore (just moved to the mountains <> from east Texas), wanting to dance but also like weirdly chilled out! Anyways, I’m glad I FINALLY got to try it and about to blaze more of it up lol!
P........n
February 4, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
This is a very social strain for me. A nice non jittery energy. I would smoke this for yoga, lifting, social gathering, vibing with music at home, and most definitely a roll in the sheets. This is a great strain for social awkwardness, as it, discreetly leaves you too euphoric to care who’s in the room.
6........9
September 1, 2021
Built all of my furniture and then had the best nap😩 not a strain that is so much one or the other, but instead it’s very balanced
T........2
March 26, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Lemon Pepper aka Lemon Thyme (sold by Desert Grown Farms in Las Vegas) Recently picked up a lower testing ounce for $99 during a St. Patties Day sale. I went back for two other ounces but Lemon Pepper is the quickest disappearing of the bunch! A lot of that has to do with the aroma and flavor. When I first opened the mason jar and stuck my nose inside… I couldn’t stop smelling it. I thought I would never get to smoking it. The nose is very lemon pepper but also extremely floral and sweet. Almost like it’s Lemon pepper but honey glazed with some fresh herbs. Very inviting. The flavor rings Lemon pepper 100%. Not as sweet on the tongue as the nose, but still very smooth. I normally don’t like Sativa since I need pain relief… but this stuff offers body numbing tingly goodness while keeping you uplifted. Overall, this is one of the few Sativa dominant strains an Indica fan can enjoy. I couldn’t see why a Sativa fan wouldn’t enjoy it either! A crowd pleaser and a stunner as far as bag appeal. No brainer for the price I paid but at exotic pricing… it’s down to how interested you are!
G........j
November 10, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
So this strain is a sleeper, you can smoke this and handle your day. However you will feel a heady and I guess chesty high. Lemon pepper has been helpful with feeling mentally relaxed and energetic. I am able to play PlayStation longer than I normally do because I’m not as frustrated from fatigue or me being impatient with the game.
u........r
March 29, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
First time trying. Instant favorite. Immediately giggly and I don’t “giggle” normally. Well-balanced sativa dominant.
m........a
August 18, 2022
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
As seen on TV, Papa pig’s best bud really comes as good as advertised. From its citrusy aroma brought by its indica to the sharp kick buried in its medium keef reserves that’s sure to give you a pep in your step. Would recommend to a friend. Would not recommend to a racist. Fuck racism.
l........3
September 1, 2022
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
A great overall strain to smoke anytime of the day