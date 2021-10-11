Lemon Pepper aka Lemon Thyme (sold by Desert Grown Farms in Las Vegas) Recently picked up a lower testing ounce for $99 during a St. Patties Day sale. I went back for two other ounces but Lemon Pepper is the quickest disappearing of the bunch! A lot of that has to do with the aroma and flavor. When I first opened the mason jar and stuck my nose inside… I couldn’t stop smelling it. I thought I would never get to smoking it. The nose is very lemon pepper but also extremely floral and sweet. Almost like it’s Lemon pepper but honey glazed with some fresh herbs. Very inviting. The flavor rings Lemon pepper 100%. Not as sweet on the tongue as the nose, but still very smooth. I normally don’t like Sativa since I need pain relief… but this stuff offers body numbing tingly goodness while keeping you uplifted. Overall, this is one of the few Sativa dominant strains an Indica fan can enjoy. I couldn’t see why a Sativa fan wouldn’t enjoy it either! A crowd pleaser and a stunner as far as bag appeal. No brainer for the price I paid but at exotic pricing… it’s down to how interested you are!