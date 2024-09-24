Lemon Pie Auto reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Pie Auto.
Lemon Pie Auto strain effects
Lemon Pie Auto reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
p........n
September 24, 2024
Energetic
Focused
First Grow with this strain, very nice strain
t........T
Yesterday
Aroused
Energetic
So sad to see this beautiful auto strain being discontinued. The colorful leaves don't really match the name but the terps are spot on! Hopefully I can grab a 10 pack for the seed stash before they are all gone!