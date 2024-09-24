Lemon Pie Auto reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Pie Auto.

Lemon Pie Auto strain effects

Reported by 2 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Happy

Focused

Lemon Pie Auto strain helps with

  • Depression
    50% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Headaches
    50% of people say it helps with Headaches
  • Stress
    50% of people say it helps with Stress

Lemon Pie Auto reviews

September 24, 2024
First Grow with this strain, very nice strain
Yesterday
So sad to see this beautiful auto strain being discontinued. The colorful leaves don't really match the name but the terps are spot on! Hopefully I can grab a 10 pack for the seed stash before they are all gone!

