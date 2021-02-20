Found this in a half ounce and decided to buy it cuz it was cheap. I can say with confidence, after trying it, that I would return to this strain regardless of price. Though the flavour wasn't exactly big for me (got a lot of tobacco and hints of something floral; the aftertaste was nice), the high got me all giggly and once I peaked, the way down was nothing but productive and relaxing. Of course, I wouldnt say this is a top 5, or even 10, but for 3 dollars a gram, and a solid high, it's hard to turn this down.