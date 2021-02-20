Lemon Royale reviews
Lemon Royale strain effects
Lemon Royale strain helps with
- 23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 19% of people say it helps with Stress
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
S........t
February 20, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
I’m dabbing this from District Cannabis and it’s 🔥! I usually stick with indicas due to anxiety, but this strain makes me feel nothing but euphoric, uplifted, and happy!
W........r
March 20, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
Lemon Royale is good for you. Makes you relax in this crazy world. Vaporized, it tastes citric.... and makes you feel talkative. Great for cough locking, watch tv, play cards or domino. Good for attacking anxiety and tension. Try it.
e........r
June 6, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Tingly
It is a very good tasting great up high ... You won't be lazy after smoking this strain ... I've smoked it in concentrate not bud tho
s........g
March 22, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Woke up feeling pissy with a negative attitude. After a few bong hits of Royale, my shitty thoughts vanished and I was able to focus my vibe went up and I got ready for work feeling tons better . Thanks heavenly father
e........6
July 25, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Bought an eighth of this the other day as a stronger 💪 daytime weed. The smoke was a funky mix, starting with an initial hit of peppery spice, followed by the more dominant lemon/grass flavors. The high was more body-focused without an intense head high, but it still brought on the promised focusing and energizing effects, while the body high relieved my pain enough to to get a workout in. Recommended for experienced smokers looking for something a little stronger that won't leave you couch-locked.
t........t
February 25, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
Nice combo of lemonade transposed with gassy skunk and garlic. High was stimulating and relaxing at the same time. helped with Anxiety and Pain greatly
m........0
March 10, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
Found this in a half ounce and decided to buy it cuz it was cheap. I can say with confidence, after trying it, that I would return to this strain regardless of price. Though the flavour wasn't exactly big for me (got a lot of tobacco and hints of something floral; the aftertaste was nice), the high got me all giggly and once I peaked, the way down was nothing but productive and relaxing. Of course, I wouldnt say this is a top 5, or even 10, but for 3 dollars a gram, and a solid high, it's hard to turn this down.
r........m
February 2, 2022
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
slaps you in the face with an immediate cheese smell. very strong. nice hybrid high, good relaxation and energy. A nice weed to default to. Won't tie you down, but will make you thirsty. Good for chores or socializing.