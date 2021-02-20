stock photo similar to Lemon Royale
HybridTHC 26%CBG 2%

Lemon Royale

Lemon Royale is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Tree with a cross of GMO and Triangle Kush. This strain produces energizing effects that leave consumers feeling euphoric, inspired, and free from clouded thoughts. Medical marijuana patients choose Lemon Royale to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and fatigue. This strain tastes like its namesake, with bold lemon flavors bursting through gassy undertones. This strain was originally bred by Swamp Boy Seeds. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Lemon Royale before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Lemon Royale strain effects

Reported by 79 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Uplifted

Happy

Lemon Royale strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    19% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    18% of people say it helps with Depression
Lemon Royale strain reviews79

February 20, 2021
I’m dabbing this from District Cannabis and it’s 🔥! I usually stick with indicas due to anxiety, but this strain makes me feel nothing but euphoric, uplifted, and happy!
March 20, 2021
Lemon Royale is good for you. Makes you relax in this crazy world. Vaporized, it tastes citric.... and makes you feel talkative. Great for cough locking, watch tv, play cards or domino. Good for attacking anxiety and tension. Try it.
June 6, 2021
It is a very good tasting great up high ... You won't be lazy after smoking this strain ... I've smoked it in concentrate not bud tho
Lemon Royale strain genetics

Lemon Royale grow information

Growers say Lemon Royale grows in dense, lumpy buds that almost appear white due to their heavy trichome coverage.