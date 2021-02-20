Lemon Royale
Lemon Royale is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Tree with a cross of GMO and Triangle Kush. This strain produces energizing effects that leave consumers feeling euphoric, inspired, and free from clouded thoughts. Medical marijuana patients choose Lemon Royale to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and fatigue. This strain tastes like its namesake, with bold lemon flavors bursting through gassy undertones. This strain was originally bred by Swamp Boy Seeds. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Lemon Royale before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Lemon RoyaleOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Lemon Royale strain effects
Lemon Royale strain helps with
- 23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 19% of people say it helps with Stress
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Lemon Royale products near you
Similar to Lemon Royale near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Lemon Royale strain reviews79
Strain spotlight
Lemon Royale strain genetics
Lemon Royale grow information
Growers say Lemon Royale grows in dense, lumpy buds that almost appear white due to their heavy trichome coverage.