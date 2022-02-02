Two hours into this session with the flower my main takeaway is that it will leave you down with pleasing your partner, and alert enough to function. *wink* Experience has shown me that anything with this much lemon scent will really help my asthma. Limonene at this level has always made me more alert. The smoke for a Runtz strain is much smoother and less harsh on the throat. The high is pretty much in the head, you might get talkative, you might get giggly. It's great for keeping you moving at work, but you would be "obviously happy" and that might not jibe with your workplace. When smoked to excess, you will not "crash," but be lulled into haze that will allow you to prepare for bed. Your experiences may vary but don't expect core sleep with this, REM is probably the best you'll get. Your stress with this may be lessened enough to help if that's what's keeping you up. The only negative about this is the dry eyes, but I smoked to excess testing this out . You really can't "O.D." on this. Get this if you want to enhance getting it on.