Lemon Runtz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Runtz.
Lemon Runtz strain effects
Lemon Runtz strain helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 11% of people say it helps with Depression
- 8% of people say it helps with Stress
C........x
February 2, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Definitely a heavy hitting flower. Lemon runtz has your typical runtz feelings and euphoria. Also great strain to unwind with. User's feel a need to go do something creative while at the same time enjoying this wonderful strain which I HIGHLY RECOMMEND!
A........h
January 17, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Uplifted
The strain isn’t like most Runtz strains. Runtz usually has dense nugs and reddish hairs but the Lemon Runtz from Grown 4 looks and taste like homegrown albeit lemony. I was really disappointed with the look and flavor but it smokes okay. Gives you an energetic head high but smoking it is not as pleasing as I’d like it to be. I’ll pass on this next time. I was not impressed.
J........y
March 19, 2022
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
what im reviewing is called runtz zeppelin/lemonzz from zaza. I got some live resin diamonds and they absolutely slap and taste like a lemonhead candy but sweeter like lemonade. The high is heavy head high immediately like 10-30 sec in. Turns to body high after a few min. Hungry, cerebral, lively, body high, sort of checking all my boxes rn. Imo it hits harder than classic runtz and pink runtz but I have yet to try those in wax form. 9/10 tho I'd smoke this again from zaza/desaus/dessert dabs.
s........5
October 9, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
I was having a bad day and I just got home from work so I decided to smoke a little, I ended up eating a full party-sized bag of Doritos; Whilst crying about how cute my pet kitten looked, over all I would recommend this strain.
N........k
October 24, 2022
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Heady and uplifting. I felt very awake with this strain which is what I was looking for. I also was pretty forgetful, unable to remember what I was doing or the names of things. Not a good strain for doing stuff, better for forgetting a bad day or hanging around the house.
T........2
September 7, 2021
Good lemony sent/taste…. Heavy punch…. Overall pretty good strain!
B........r
September 6, 2023
Aroused
Two hours into this session with the flower my main takeaway is that it will leave you down with pleasing your partner, and alert enough to function. *wink* Experience has shown me that anything with this much lemon scent will really help my asthma. Limonene at this level has always made me more alert. The smoke for a Runtz strain is much smoother and less harsh on the throat. The high is pretty much in the head, you might get talkative, you might get giggly. It's great for keeping you moving at work, but you would be "obviously happy" and that might not jibe with your workplace. When smoked to excess, you will not "crash," but be lulled into haze that will allow you to prepare for bed. Your experiences may vary but don't expect core sleep with this, REM is probably the best you'll get. Your stress with this may be lessened enough to help if that's what's keeping you up. The only negative about this is the dry eyes, but I smoked to excess testing this out . You really can't "O.D." on this. Get this if you want to enhance getting it on.
o........y
April 7, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Trying it for the first time right now and I'm enjoying it. Nice relaxing high... body feels all tingly and my mind is thinking about this painting that I want to do. I give it a 8 outta 10🥴🍃🔥💨💚