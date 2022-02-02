stock photo similar to Lemon Runtz
Hybrid

Lemon Runtz

Lemon Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Runtz and Lemon Tree. Lemon Runtz is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for moderate to experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Runtz effects include euphoric, hungry, and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, anorexia, and arthritis. Bred by Elev8 Seeds, Lemon Runtz features lemon, butter, and tea. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Lemon Runtz typically ranges from $45–$60. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Lemon Runtz strain effects

Feelings

Euphoric

Relaxed

Hungry

Lemon Runtz strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    11% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    8% of people say it helps with Stress
Lemon Runtz strain reviews39

February 2, 2022
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Definitely a heavy hitting flower. Lemon runtz has your typical runtz feelings and euphoria. Also great strain to unwind with. User's feel a need to go do something creative while at the same time enjoying this wonderful strain which I HIGHLY RECOMMEND!
16 people found this helpful
January 17, 2022
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Uplifted
The strain isn’t like most Runtz strains. Runtz usually has dense nugs and reddish hairs but the Lemon Runtz from Grown 4 looks and taste like homegrown albeit lemony. I was really disappointed with the look and flavor but it smokes okay. Gives you an energetic head high but smoking it is not as pleasing as I’d like it to be. I’ll pass on this next time. I was not impressed.
9 people found this helpful
March 19, 2022
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
what im reviewing is called runtz zeppelin/lemonzz from zaza. I got some live resin diamonds and they absolutely slap and taste like a lemonhead candy but sweeter like lemonade. The high is heavy head high immediately like 10-30 sec in. Turns to body high after a few min. Hungry, cerebral, lively, body high, sort of checking all my boxes rn. Imo it hits harder than classic runtz and pink runtz but I have yet to try those in wax form. 9/10 tho I'd smoke this again from zaza/desaus/dessert dabs.
6 people found this helpful
Strain spotlight