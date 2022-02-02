The strain isn’t like most Runtz strains. Runtz usually has dense nugs and reddish hairs but the Lemon Runtz from Grown 4 looks and taste like homegrown albeit lemony. I was really disappointed with the look and flavor but it smokes okay. Gives you an energetic head high but smoking it is not as pleasing as I’d like it to be. I’ll pass on this next time. I was not impressed.