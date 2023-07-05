Lemon Shiv reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Shiv.
Lemon Shiv strain effects
Lemon Shiv reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
d........s
July 5, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
I really enjoy this strain. frosty green nugs pretty sticky. the smell it great. smells like a hazy lemon. the effects are cerebral.
g........i
August 29, 2023
Aroused
Giggly
Relaxed
Talkative
It’s excellent frozen lemons brain freeze with giggles and a jar of lemonade to sit back with. 🧳🤩🥹
a........c
August 16, 2024
Focused
Happy
This one is sneaky. Thought for a second I wasn’t getting high and then suddenly I didn’t even notice when but I was ZOOTED. My legs were sore after gym and just walking and this stuff made me really comfortable and painless. Sat on the couch in front of TV and was so entranced in whatever was playing that my jaw was hanging loose, like almost on the floor man. All in all get this for sure. Smells like a zesty lemonade, just beautiful.
k........n
March 25, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Cultivated by Shango my eighth of this strain was a thumper! Very much like Durban Poison but much much better! It immediately uplifts mood and energy and makes everything and anything much better! Tested around 24% and hits every bit of that! I am a medical marijuana patient with a tolerance of an elephant and this one had my face sweating like a did a dab! Tastes so amazing!
c........r
Today
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Very good strain if you got some tasks to do. Keeps you very focused and motivated. Didnt get any effects that made me tired or lazy.
b........s
June 16, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
I enjoyed my afternoon cutting grass after hitting my lemon shiv. This my first time trying it and there will be more! Good choice!
c........8
December 23, 2023
Creative
Talkative
Tingly
This feels like a mind high. my body’s good my body is good but my mind is high