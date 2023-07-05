This one is sneaky. Thought for a second I wasn’t getting high and then suddenly I didn’t even notice when but I was ZOOTED. My legs were sore after gym and just walking and this stuff made me really comfortable and painless. Sat on the couch in front of TV and was so entranced in whatever was playing that my jaw was hanging loose, like almost on the floor man. All in all get this for sure. Smells like a zesty lemonade, just beautiful.