Lemon Slush reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Slush.
Lemon Slush strain effects
Lemon Slush strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Pain
s........n
January 24, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
Talkative
Have trimmed and weighed quite a bit of this for the rec market, this heady citrus sativa is not for the faint of heart! A pretty fruity lineage of Lemon G x Grape Pie, the terpene profile is high in limonene and valencene giving a super lemon-orange note, with a musky and floral underbite that rounds out the citrus to be more smooth and sweet versus sour and gassy. Physically she takes on the sativa side of the parenting with fingery and tight buds growing most common while dense pine cone shaped colas mature best at the top of the plant. She is a FROST factory, handling this stuff for a cured trim makes whatever surface you have under it blanket with snow piles of kief. Along with her potency she also boasts a very heady productive high that isn’t out of total control thanks to the grape pie in her, but overindulgence may lead to an unwanted racy and dizzy head high. She’s a great wake-n-bake as well, paired with a tall glass of orange juice and a lemon danish, you got a citrusy breakfast fit for Kush royalty.
a........5
April 5, 2021
Happy
Relaxed
This is my new go to strain when I'm having a lupus flair but now I use it all the time regardless. It helps with inflammation and joint pain. It increases my appetite so that could be a negative or positive depending on your circumstance.
e........n
August 31, 2021
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
This strain has been a LIFE saver! I've been able to live a normal life with this in my everyday routine. It needs to stay around, it's like magic to me. No head high, helps my pain I have and gets the edge off while still being able to function like a normal person. I cannot say enough good things about this strain. I just wish it was available more locations in IL as being a medical patient.
t........n
March 9, 2021
Love this one! Use it at bedtime for a way to relax. Helps with my RA and RLS at night which is great. Helps with headaches as well. If you like lemon flavored anything then you will love this strain. Reminds me of a nice glass of country time lemonade in the summer!
b........9
March 10, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Listed as lemon Slushie and a sativa I believe this is the same strain. strong lemon smell reminded me of the lemon meringue strain. the taste is very pleasant with strong lemon flavor and I did feel a cooling effect on exhale nthis is a great tasting strain and testing at 25 TAC it hits as a very clear headed high leaving you feeling euphoric. it's a mood lifter for sure. will absolutely pick this up again!
H........6
February 14, 2021
Relaxed
with the right "dosage" it's a perfect night time strain. it relaxes your body while giving you a nice head buzz. it does make my eyes super heavy though, which makes me wanna go to bed haha.
b........9
June 6, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
I have sciatica and this is a very great straight for pain relief and is not sedating at all. felt great for a good 4-6hrs and wasn't sleepy. taste is great too.
j........e
May 23, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
got myself some of this from a friend's recommendation. first I gotta say- it really does taste like a lemon slush. the high started as very relaxing, just letting me zone out and enjoy sitting. Partway through though, I got a random burst of energy and the sudden urge to clean the whole house! it was actually kinda amazing, I have ADHD and I felt so focused for once. I'll definitely be looking for this again.