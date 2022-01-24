Have trimmed and weighed quite a bit of this for the rec market, this heady citrus sativa is not for the faint of heart! A pretty fruity lineage of Lemon G x Grape Pie, the terpene profile is high in limonene and valencene giving a super lemon-orange note, with a musky and floral underbite that rounds out the citrus to be more smooth and sweet versus sour and gassy. Physically she takes on the sativa side of the parenting with fingery and tight buds growing most common while dense pine cone shaped colas mature best at the top of the plant. She is a FROST factory, handling this stuff for a cured trim makes whatever surface you have under it blanket with snow piles of kief. Along with her potency she also boasts a very heady productive high that isn’t out of total control thanks to the grape pie in her, but overindulgence may lead to an unwanted racy and dizzy head high. She’s a great wake-n-bake as well, paired with a tall glass of orange juice and a lemon danish, you got a citrusy breakfast fit for Kush royalty.