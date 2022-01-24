stock photo similar to Lemon Slush
Lemon Slush
aka Lemon Slushee, Lemon Slushie
Lemon Slush is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Pie and Lemon OG Bred by Cannarado Seeds. Lemon Slush is 18%THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Slush effects make them feel uplifted, happy, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Slush when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, anxiety, and migraines. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is myrcene. Lemon Slush features an aroma of earthy citrus with a flavor profile of lemon and grapefruit. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Slush, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Lemon Slush strain effects
Lemon Slush strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Pain
Lemon Slush strain reviews56
s........n
January 24, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
Talkative
a........5
April 5, 2021
Happy
Relaxed
e........n
August 31, 2021
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed